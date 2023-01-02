CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — New charges are brought against Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde after turning himself in Monday evening.

Clay County Judge Mike Campbell said Lyde met at the jail with Texas Rangers and new Justice of the Peace Lanny Evans at around 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, and posted bail.

This was Evans’ first registration after being sworn in on Sunday, and it was done under the direction of District Judge Jack McGaughey, who issued the bond conditions and bail amount.

Campbell said special prosecutor Staley Heatly brought allegations against Sheriff Lyde to the grand jury last week, which handed down three sealed indictments. No one knew what those indictments were until Monday evening.

This case will be filed with the district clerk’s office Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, and Campbell said if there is another petition to remove Lyde as sheriff, Lyde would have five days to respond.

The case would then be heard by Judge McGaughey.

The new charges come after an indictment back in November 2021 of two official oppression charges. Lyde said in a Facebook live that the charges were issued by the July term of the 97th Judicial District Grand Jury for Clay County.

In the Facebook live, he said the indictment alleges that on or about July 12, he as sheriff of Clay County did intentionally hold two inmates in jail longer than 48 hours without finding probable cause by a magistrate.

Lyde ended the video saying, “I am not worried about this and you shouldn’t be either.”

In September 2022, Clay County Commissioners voted 4-1 to remove Lyde from the Clay County Hospital Board, and a hearing was set for October 14, 2022. Lyde was given the option to resign but chose not to until the morning of the removal hearing.

The vote to remove came after an audit revealed Clay County Memorial will close in three to five years if financial changes aren’t made.

Lyde was sworn in just over two years ago in January 2021.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.