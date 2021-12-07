Clay County Sheriff to hold press conference

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde is set to hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The announcement was made on the Clay County Sheriff Office Facebook page around 1 p.m. It is unclear what Sheriff Jeff Lyde will discuss.

On November 18, Lyde was booked into the Clay County Jail and charged with two counts of official oppression.

According to Lyde, the indictment alleges on or about July 12, Lyde intentionally held two inmates in jail longer than 48 hours without a finding of probable cause by a magistrate.

By law, persons arrested must be taken before a magistrate by the person making the arrest or the person having custody of the inmates to have their rights read, such as the right to an attorney.

After bonding out, Lyde went on the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page to correct any misinformation about his arrest and to clarify what the charges were.

He ended the video saying, “I am not worried about this and you shouldn’t be either.”