Clay County teens react to Rep. Mac Thornberry’s Air Force Academy nomination

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Two Clay County teens have received a congressional badge of honor just in time to be considered for acceptance into the United States Air Force Academy.

These Midway High School students are now hoping for a chance to serve their country after being nominated by Congressman Mac Thornberry.

This is just one stepping stone to the rest of their lives but for Jordan Davis and Holton Leach, a very important one.

“I want to be a Physical Therapist and I’m more interested in the research side of it, the Biology side, as far as how your muscles work, how they heal and the Air Force Academy will give me a unique way to be able to research that,” Davis said.

As for Leach it’s rooted not just in his career but in family.

“Uncle Mike is an alumnus of the Air Force Academy and he was a pilot in the Air Force for a long time and he kinda introduced me to the Air Force, made me realize it was an option,” Leach said. “I hope to major in Aerospace Engineering.”

Nominees’ academic records are taken into consideration in addition to extracurricular and athletic activities, physical aptitude, ACT and SAT scores, leadership ability, and medical qualifications.

Holton’s mother Tiffany Leach who describes him as bright, self-motivated and self-disciplined is elated about what this means for her son’s future.

“We’ll see where he ends up but we are excited that he has checked a lot of boxes that are necessary to be to be competitive in order to apply for and perhaps get into the United States Air Force Academy,” Tiffany Leach said.

Jordan believes if she gets accepted to the academy, it will also give her other opportunities to learn a variety of things relating to S.T.E.M. careers.

“As a parent, I’m excited for her and very proud of her that she took the initiative to get this started and she’s done this all on her own,” Jordan’s father Stephen Davis said.

Since they both understand how competitive this can be they are extending some kind words to each other.

“It’s a great honor and it’s a testament to the staff and the community here at Midway that not one but two out of the nine students got nominated by a congressman so congratulations to her.” Holton Leach

“Just keep going and keep up hope, we both have really good plan Bs if this doesn’t work out and hopefully if it is meant to be we’ll get in if it’s not then we can go with our back-up plan.” Jordan Davis.

While they are hoping for the best, if it doesn’t go the way they hope Jordan will attend Texas Tech to study Kinesiology, she is in the process of applying for the honors program and Holton has been accepted to Texas A&M’s College of Engineering.

Both Holton and Jordan said it took a lot of time management to accomplish everything they have.

While this is an impressive achievement, the work is just getting started toward what could be the rest of their lives.

Both students are heavily involved in Future Farmers of America as well as sports among other things and still maintained high grades.

They will know by next April if they got in the academy.

13th District Congressman Mac Thornberry also sent his congratulation to them.

See his full statement below: