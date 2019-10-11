Clay Co. officials to purchase Wells Fargo building

Clay County (KFDX KJTL) — Clay County officials are one step closer to renovating the courthouse after a $200,000 bid to purchase a temporary space was accepted.

When the Wells Fargo building in Henrietta went up for sale, many city and county leaders talked about purchasing the building so courthouse employees would have a place to work during renovations.

County and Wells Fargo representatives are in negotiations on the final stages of the agreement.

“I would think within 90 days we should have everything formalized and settled hopefully if we don’t have any major problems crop up that we are unaware of at this time,” Clay County Judge Mike Campbell said.

If everything goes as planned, officials can then decide on a design for the courthouse.

One restoration option is to keep it the building the way it is with the dome that was built in 1912 and repairs to the original clock tower that dates back to the 1860s.

Officials said they hope to have the approval of a $6 million fund for this restoration.