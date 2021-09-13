Clayton Homes purchase brings new jobs to Wichita Falls

The old ATCO building will be Clayton Homes’ new home after it was left vacant nearly five years ago.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Up to 200 jobs are coming to Wichita Falls after Clayton Homes purchased the former ATCO building from the Wichita Falls Economic Development Corporation.

The $1 million purchases will create between 180 and 200 jobs with a projected capital investment of $15-20 million dollars.

Clayton Homes is a modular, manufactured, mobile home manufacturer with over 350 home centers and offers a variety of housing options to fit families’ needs.

“We first started working with leadership from Clayton Homes in the summer of 2017. Congrats to everyone involved for not giving up and making it happen. This sort of project is exactly why the citizens of Wichita Falls voted to tax themselves for economic development over 20 years ago,” Wichita Falls Chamber President and CEO Henry Florsheim said in a release.

The City Council and WFEDC approved an incentive package to bring Clayton Homes to the city in June, which caused a fiery discussion among councilors about past incentives.

The incentive packages total no more than $1,734,700 and include the following:

Cash for jobs $1,357,500 (paid after an employee is employed for a minimum of six months)

Relocation incentive -$160,000. WFEDC will pay $8,000 per employee the company relocates to Wichita Falls up to a maximum of 20 employees

Skills development grant – $217,000. The EDC will ‘backstop,’ meaning, the WFEDC will pay up to this amount if Clayton Homes is not able to obtain the grant from the State.

“The WFEDC board is very excited to have this project in our community. The community should be proud of our Chamber and City staff and their persistent efforts. Clayton Homes is an outstanding company that is going to make a significant investment in our community and provide quality jobs,” WFEDC President Leo Lane said in a release.