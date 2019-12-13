Clear bag policy enforcement at MSU commencement

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — MSU’s 2019 December Commencement takes place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 14. Commencement will be held at the MPEC (Multi-Purpose Event Center), Wichita Falls Kay Yeager Coliseum, located at 1000 5th Street.

To provide a safer environment and expedite entry into the venue, MSU has adopted new guidelines limiting the type and size of bags allowed into MPEC/Kay Yeager Coliseum graduation ceremonies.

The policy states that a small, clear bag is permitted into events, while medium to large-sized non-clear bags are not allowed. Exceptions will be made for medically necessary bags.

Prohibited items will have to be returned to your vehicle or home.

To read the new policies in their entirety, click here.

For more information regarding this Saturday’s commencement ceremony, click here.