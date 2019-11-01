Clinics of North Texas celebrates century of service

Since 1919, the Clinics of North Texas have been serving thousands of Texomans and in this its 100th year the clinic’s family is celebrating growth.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Since 1919, the Clinics of North Texas has been serving thousands of Texomans and in this its 100th year the clinic’s family is celebrating growth.

The physician-owned clinic provides multispecialty services with 42 physicians and Friday they marked the milestone with hot dogs and nachos.

“Since this is a physician-owned practice we have a lot of say in what we want in our practice,” Pediatric physician Rodney Yap said.

The Yap siblings have dedicated a combined 47 years to the Clinics of North Texas and said they couldn’t be more pleased with the family atmosphere they work in daily.

“The doctors here are family-oriented,” Rodney Yap said.

“We wouldn’t have stayed this long and looking at our partners, they’ve been here for more than 30 years, 40 years and they stayed, so we know its a good place,” Family Practice Physician Sharon Yap Palomo said.

First known as Wichita Falls Clinic Hospital in 1919, Clinics of North Texas has provided healthcare services to thousands of Texomans starting as a vision from some community leaders and World War I physicians.

The clinic’s mission is to maintain a family within itself, fulfilling the medical needs of its far-reaching community.

“It’s like one building for everything, so when a patient comes in they can see Orthopedics, Radiology, Ophthalmology, so it’ very convenient for patients,” Rodney Yap said.

In this its 100 years, the Yaps said everyone is looking forward to the future.

“We’re in the process of trying to get more specialists and at the same time primary care physicians in the clinic that way we can provide the necessary services that we can provide for the families in Wichita Falls,” Child Medicine Physician Eric Yap said.

“We hope that we’ll be able to be present in this community, provide the medical care that they want,” Yap Palomo said.

“Hopefully with this changing, ever-changing healthcare regulations and new technology we’re trying to be up to the par in regards to making those services to our community,” Eric Yap said.

And another hundred years!

The siblings also agreed that the Clinics of North Texas is a teachable environment for nurses or nursing students.

The clinic has been in its current 100 thousand square foot building for 45 years.

An interesting note about the history of the Clinics, half of it was built underground, which helped during Terrible Tuesday.

As the tornado ripped through Wichita Falls, even with this added shelter the clinic only lost its roof.