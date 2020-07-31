Clinics of North Texas explains delay in COVID-19 test results

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – After some Wichita Falls residents expressed concern about delayed coronavirus test results at Clinics of North Texas, the president of the medical clinic is explaining the hold-up.

“Historically, we sent all COVID testing to one reference lab,” said Dr. Michael Agyepong, president of Clinics of North Texas. “We have experienced longer turnaround times than desired and are diligently working on avenues to reduce this timeframe.”

Effective July 22, the clinic began to utilize a different vendor.

“We expect to see improved turnaround times of two-four days,” Agyepong said. “We understand that our patients need to return to work, school, or other aspects of their lives as soon as possible and wish to minimize the wait time.”

Agyepong thanked patients during this difficult time. He also admitted there are many challenges right now concerning COVID testing and obtaining results with some labs experiencing significant delays and logistical obstacles.

Clinics of North Texas is offering curbside specimen collection throughout the day. To contact the clinic, call 766-8888.