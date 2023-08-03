Clinton Thompson being escorted out of the 89th District Court in custody (Josh Hoggard, KFDX/KJTL)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — More than a decade after 32-year-old Rockey Buckley was gunned down at a residence in Wichita Falls, the man who shot him pleads guilty to two charges for two concurrent prison sentences.

Clinton Thompson, 44, of Wichita Falls, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to Buckley’s death and aggravated assault in a separate road rage incident on Thursday, August 3, 2023, during a scheduled jury pretrial hearing in the 89th District Court.

The plea bargain was accepted by Judge Charles Barnard and Thompson was sentenced to 15 years in prison for manslaughter and 5 years for aggravated assault, which will run concurrently.

Clinton Thompson in the 89th District Court (Photo courtesy Josh Hoggard, KFDX/KJTL)

Rockey Buckley’s son gives an impact statement following Buckley’s plea (Photo courtesy Josh Hoggard, KFDX/KJTL)

Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie in the 89th District Court (Photo courtesy Josh Hoggard, KFDX/KJTL)

Thompson being escorted from the 89th District Court (Photo courtesy Josh Hoggard, KFDX/KJTL)

Thompson was not charged for Buckley’s death until seven years after the shooting, claiming self-defense.

In April 2019, a Wichita County Grand Jury indicted Thompson for manslaughter in connection with Buckley’s death after John Gillespie took office as the new District Attorney for Wichita County. The charge was eventually upgraded from manslaughter to murder.

Prosecutors elected to go to trial on Thompson’s aggravated assault charge before trying him for murder last May, but a mistrial was ultimately declared after the jury couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict.

A retrial of the aggravated assault charge against Thompson was set to get underway on Monday, August 7, 2023, in the 89th District Court. No date had been set for a murder trial prior to Thursday’s hearing.

