AUTHOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to correct the charge for which the defendant will be tried on August 7. We regret the error.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man with charges still pending in connection to the fatal shooting of Rocky Buckley in 2012 is set to face a jury once again on an unrelated charge of aggravated assault after a previous trial for the same charge ended in a hung jury.

Clinton Owen Thompson, 44, is charged with aggravated assault stemming from an alleged road rage incident that occurred in 2017. According to court documents, a jury trial for this charge is scheduled to begin on Monday, August 7, 2023, in the 89th District Court.

Court documents show that Thompson’s pending murder charge is also set for a jury trial on August 7, 2023. However, a source with the Wichita County Courthouse confirmed that the trial scheduled for August 7 will be for Thompson’s pending aggravated assault charge.

Previous proceedings ended with a hung jury

Thompson was previously tried for the alleged road rage incident in May 2022, however, a mistrial was declared after the jury of 12 men and women could not reach a unanimous verdict.

Thompson will again face a jury of his peers after he was accused of pulling a gun and threatening the driver of a truck Thompson said was following and tailgating him in 2017.

Photo from courtroom during Thompson’s 2022 road rage trial (Photo courtesy KFDX/KJTL)

During previous proceedings, prosecutors said the victim in the case was just going his normal route to work. He said Thompson eventually got in front and slammed on his brake, then got out and came up to his truck and pointed a gun at him.

The other driver eventually called the police and followed Thompson until they arrived and arrested him. During Thompson’s previous trial on this charge, the defense pointed out evidence showing that the victim also reached for a gun he had in his truck during the incident.

Following a week of court proceedings in May 2022, a source told the KFDX/KJTL newsroom that the jury was deadlocked 7-5, and the 5 who were unwilling to convict were adamant about not changing and did not think the evidence and testimony were clear enough for guilt.

After the jury informed special visiting judge James Wilson of the deadlock, Wilson advised them it was their duty to do their best to agree on a verdict, to avoid having to possibly begin all over again with a new jury, if they could do so without violating their convictions.

However, the five dissenters apparently were not 100% convinced of Thompson’s guilt, and a mistrial was ultimately declared.

Fatal shooting of Rocky Buckley in 2012

Thompson is also charged with the murder of 32-year-old Rocky Buckley stemming from a 2012 fatal shooting outside of a residence on Karla Street. A pre-trial hearing that was originally scheduled to take place on Thursday afternoon, July 6, in the 89th District Court, was canceled.

As of the publication of this story, a date has not yet been set for Thompson’s murder trial, and the charge is still pending.

On July 26, 2012, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a residence in the 4700 block of Karla Street after receiving a phone call from a man claiming he shot someone.

Responding officers said they found Buckley, a 32-year-old father of 4 who worked in the oil industry, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the torso.

Scene of fatal 2012 shooting of Rocky Buckley (Photo courtesy KFDX/KJTL)

Police said Buckley was transported to United Regional, where he was pronounced deceased.

Authorities said they later learned Buckley had gone to Thompson’s house that day to pick up a cooler. They said the two had gone hog hunting just a few days prior. Police said while Buckley was at Thompson’s residence, an argument ensued.

Police said that’s when Buckley was shot and killed in Thompson’s driveway, with Buckley’s teenage daughter sitting in the truck.

Charges were finally filed seven years later

Thompson would later claim the shooting was in self-defense, and he wouldn’t be charged in connection with that shooting for seven long years.

Then, in 2019. shortly after being elected the District Attorney of Wichita County, John Gillespie brought charges against Thompson related to Buckley’s death.

In April 2019, a Wichita County Grand Jury indicted Thompson for manslaughter in connection to Buckley’s shooting death. The charge was eventually upgraded from manslaughter to murder.

