Photo of murder defendant Clinton Thompson in court in May 2022 (Photo courtesy KFDX/KJTL)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Nearly 11 years after 32-year-old Rocky Buckley was shot to death in a Wichita Falls driveway, the man charged with his killing is set to face a judge and jury next month.

Clinton Owen Thompson, 44, is charged with murder stemming from the 2012 fatal shooting of Buckley outside of a residence on Karla Street. His jury trial is set to get underway on Monday, August 7, 2023, with a pre-trial hearing set for Thursday, August 3, 2023.

A pre-trial hearing that was originally scheduled to take place on Thursday afternoon, July 6, in the 89th District Court, was canceled.

It took seven years for charges to even be filed for Buckley’s murder, and once they were, it seemed like hurdle after hurdle got in the way of a trial actually taking place. But now, after over a decade, proceedings are finally set to get underway.

Fatal shooting of Rocky Buckley in 2012

On July 26, 2012, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a residence in the 4700 block of Karla Street after receiving a phone call from a man claiming he shot someone.

Responding officers said they found Buckley, a 32-year-old father of 4 who worked in the oil industry, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the torso.

Scene of fatal 2012 shooting of Rocky Buckley (Photo courtesy KFDX/KJTL)

Police said Buckley was transported to United Regional, where he was pronounced deceased.

Authorities said they later learned from Buckley’s widow that he’d gone to Thompson’s house that day to pick up a cooler. She said they’d gone hog hunting just a few days prior. She said while Buckley was there, an argument ensued.

Police said that’s when Buckley was shot and killed in Thompson’s driveway, with Buckley’s teenage daughter sitting in the truck.

Charges were finally filed seven years later

Thompson would later claim the shooting was in self-defense, and he wouldn’t be charged in connection with that shooting for seven long years.

Then, in 2019. shortly after being elected the District Attorney of Wichita County, John Gillespie brought charges against Thompson related to Buckley’s death.

In April 2019, a Wichita County Grand Jury indicted Thompson for manslaughter in connection to Buckley’s shooting death. The charge was eventually upgraded from manslaughter to murder.

Multiple hurdles slow proceedings

Between the fatal shooting of Buckley in 2012 and Thompson being indicted for manslaughter in 2019, Thompson was indicted for aggravated assault for an unrelated road rage incident in 2017.

In May 2022, Thompson was set to face a jury for his pending charges of murder and aggravated assault. Both trials were placed on the docket the same week another jury trial was taking place in the 89th District Court.

Eventually, the aggravated assault charge was tried first. That trial resulted in a hung jury, as five of the twelve jurors weren’t totally convinced of Thompson’s guilt in that case. Eventually, a mistrial was declared.

Photo from courtroom during Thompson’s 2022 road rage trial (Photo courtesy KFDX/KJTL)

Then, the trial for Buckley’s murder was reset for December 2022. However, the prosecution requested a continuance in late November 2022 as they awaited location records from Google they felt were relevant to the trial, in order to admit them into evidence.

Thompson’s defense team did not oppose the motion for a continuance of a trial, and it was later granted.

Looking ahead to Thompson’s murder trial

Now, just more than 11 years after Buckley was fatally shot in Thompson’s driveway, he’s set to face a judge and jury in the 89th District Court. Proceedings are set to begin on Monday, August 7, pending any further delays.

The prosecution notified Thompson’s defense team of their intent to introduce extraneous offenses and bad acts into evidence, including over 20 separate incidents.

According to court documents, nearly all 20 so-called bad acts involve Thompson either (a) physically assaulting someone or threatening to do so, or (b) Thompson brandishing a weapon or threatening to use a weapon against someone.

The State of Texas will not be offering Thompson a plea deal in this case.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.