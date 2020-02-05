Close to 130 Oncor consumers without power in WF

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Close to 130 consumers are without power tonight in Wichita Falls and the cause of the power outage is due to transmitter issues according to Oncor officials.

Officials said some of the streets effected are Miami ave., Cumberland ave., and Wenonah ave.

Officials said there are three outages reported in the area, and the lights went out after 10 p.m.

The power is estimated to be restored on Wednesday around 12:30 a.m.

Officials said crews are on scene working to get the power restored.

