TARRANT COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — After a grueling and emotional two weeks of testimony at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth, we are possibly just a few short days away from learning the fate of James Irven Staley, III.

Staley is accused of killing 2-year-old Jason Wilder McDaniel back in 2018.

Last week, both the state and defense rested after calling witnesses in hopes to prove whether or not Staley is, in fact, responsible for Wilder’s death.

For a full recap of what all the witnesses have said, read our story here.

Closing arguments are set to being at 9 a.m. Monday, March 13.

Both the State and defense will have one last chance to plead their case before the jury goes into deliberation.

Our Digital Reporter Josh Hoggard will continue keeping everyone up to date with the latest developments during his live blog, so keep an eye on Texoma’s Homepage.