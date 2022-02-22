TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Another round of winter weather impacts Texoma prompting the closure of schools, businesses, churches and medical offices in the area.

To report a closing or delay, call (940) 692-6273 or email news@kfdx.com.

This story will be updated as we learn of more closures and delays in the area. Check back often for updates.

Church Delays and Closings

  • Texoma Cowboy Church — All services canceled on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

Texas School Delays and Closings

Oklahoma School Delays and Closings

University Delays and Closings

Childcare Delays and Closings

Public Service Delays and Closings

  • 97th District Court (Archer County) Jury Selection – Canceled for Feb. 23.

Other Delays and Closings