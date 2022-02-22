TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Another round of winter weather impacts Texoma prompting the closure of schools, businesses, churches and medical offices in the area.

To report a closing or delay, call (940) 692-6273 or email news@kfdx.com.

This story will be updated as we learn of more closures and delays in the area. Check back often for updates.

Church Delays and Closings

Texoma Cowboy Church — All services canceled on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

Texas School Delays and Closings

Oklahoma School Delays and Closings

University Delays and Closings

Childcare Delays and Closings

Public Service Delays and Closings

97th District Court (Archer County) Jury Selection – Canceled for Feb. 23.

Other Delays and Closings