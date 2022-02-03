TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — As snow continues to fall in Texoma, many schools, businesses, churches and public services are closing their doors for Friday, February 4, 2022.
This story will be updated as we learn of more closures and delays in the area. Check back often for updates.
Texas School Delays and Closings
- Anchor Christian Academy — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
- Archer City ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
- Bellevue ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
- Bowie ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
- Bryson ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
- Burkburnett ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
- Chillicothe ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
- Christ Academy — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
- City View ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
- Electra ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
- Forestburg ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
- Gold-Burg ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
- Graham ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
- Harrold ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
- Henrietta ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
- Holliday ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
- Iowa Park CISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
- Jacksboro ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
- Knox City – O’Brien CISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
- Midway ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
- Montague ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
- Munday CISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
- Newcastle ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
- Northside ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
- Olney ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
- Perrin-Whitt CSD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
- Petrolia CISD — Extra-curricular events for Friday and Saturday are currently canceled.
- Prairie Valley ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
- Quanah ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
- Saint Jo ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
- Seymour ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
- Seymour Road Day School — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
- Sylvan Learning Center — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
- The Bridge Christian School — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
- Throckmorton CISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
- Vernon ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
- Wichita Christian School — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4
- Wichita Falls ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. All after school and extracurricular activities canceled.
- Windthorst ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
Oklahoma School Delays and Closings
- Lawton Public Schools — Remote learning on Friday, Feb. 4.
University Delays and Closings
- Midwestern State University — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
- North Central Texas College (Bowie & Graham) — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
- Vernon College (all campuses) — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
Church Delays and Closings
- Christ the King Catholic Church — All activities canceled for Friday, Feb. 4.
- St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church — All activities canceled for Friday, Feb. 4.
- St. Paul Catholic Church — All activities canceled for Friday, Feb. 4.
- Wayland Baptist — All activities canceled for Thursday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4.
Childcare Delays and Closings
- School for Little People — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
- Southside Youth Senter (childcare and volleyball) — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
- VIP Tots Childcare — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
Public Service Delays and Closings
- 50 Plus Zone — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. Live Band Dance canceled for Friday.
- Burkburnett Meals on Wheels — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
- Clay County Senior Citizens Center — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
- Health & Human Services Offices (Archer City, Seymour, Haskell, Bowie, Wichita Falls, Vernon & Graham) — Closed until 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4.
- Henrietta City Offices — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
- Interfaith Outreach Services — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
- Meals On Wheels (THE Kitchen WF) — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
- Red Door and Green Door Congregate Sites — Closed until Monday, Feb. 7.
- Sheppard AFB — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. Only mission-essential personnel should report for duty.
- Wichita County Detention Center — In person visitation suspended, resumes at 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7.
- Wichita Falls Area Food Bank — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
- Wichita County 30th District Court — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. All court settings and hearings are cancelled and will be promptly reset.
Healthcare Delays and Closings
- Brown-Cavett Chiropractic — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
- Dianne Cooper, M.D. — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
- Christ Counseling Ministry — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
- Khadeen Patrick Kadidire, M.D. — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
- Kissi Blackwell, M.D. — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
- Pain Rehab Group — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
- United Regional Clinics — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4 for in person visits. E-Visits and Video Visits will still be an option for patients.
- Wichita Falls Gastroenterology Associates — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
Other Delays and Closings
- Comanche Nation Casino — Vaccine clinic rescheduled to Thursday, February 10 from 10am-noon.
- Olney Senior Cub Center — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
- Heritage Antiques and Collectibles — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
- North Texas State Hospital — Job fair postponed until Feb. 10, 2022.
- Todds Auto Repair — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
- Todds Quick Lube — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
- Vernon Lions Club — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
- Wells Fargo (Wichita Falls) — Delayed opening until 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4.