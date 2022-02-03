TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — As snow continues to fall in Texoma, many schools, businesses, churches and public services are closing their doors for Friday, February 4, 2022.

To report a closing or delay, call (940) 692-6273 or email news@kfdx.com.

This story will be updated as we learn of more closures and delays in the area. Check back often for updates.

Texas School Delays and Closings

Anchor Christian Academy — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.

— Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. Archer City ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.

— Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. Bellevue ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.

— Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. Bowie ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.

— Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. Bryson ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.

— Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. Burkburnett ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.

— Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. Chillicothe ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.

— Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. Christ Academy — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.

— Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. City View ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.

— Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. Electra ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.

— Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. Forestburg ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.

— Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. Gold-Burg ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.

— Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. Graham ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.

— Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. Harrold ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.

— Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. Henrietta ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.

— Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. Holliday ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.

— Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. Iowa Park CISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.

— Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. Jacksboro ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.

— Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. Knox City – O’Brien CISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.

— Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. Midway ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.

— Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. Montague ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.

— Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. Munday CISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.

— Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. Newcastle ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.

— Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. Northside ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.

— Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. Olney ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.

— Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. Perrin-Whitt CSD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.

— Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. Petrolia CISD — Extra-curricular events for Friday and Saturday are currently canceled.

— Extra-curricular events for Friday and Saturday are currently canceled. Prairie Valley ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.

— Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. Quanah ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.

— Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. Saint Jo ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.

— Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. Seymour ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.

— Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. Seymour Road Day School — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.

— Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. Sylvan Learning Center — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.

— Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. The Bridge Christian School — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.

— Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. Throckmorton CISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.

— Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. Vernon ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.

— Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. Wichita Christian School — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4

— Closed on Friday, Feb. 4 Wichita Falls ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. All after school and extracurricular activities canceled.

— Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. All after school and extracurricular activities canceled. Windthorst ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.

Oklahoma School Delays and Closings

Lawton Public Schools — Remote learning on Friday, Feb. 4.

University Delays and Closings

Midwestern State University — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.

— Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. North Central Texas College (Bowie & Graham) — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.

— Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. Vernon College (all campuses) — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.

Church Delays and Closings

Christ the King Catholic Church — All activities canceled for Friday, Feb. 4.

— All activities canceled for Friday, Feb. 4. St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church — All activities canceled for Friday, Feb. 4.

— All activities canceled for Friday, Feb. 4. St. Paul Catholic Church — All activities canceled for Friday, Feb. 4.

— All activities canceled for Friday, Feb. 4. Wayland Baptist — All activities canceled for Thursday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4.

Childcare Delays and Closings

School for Little People — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.

— Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. Southside Youth Senter (childcare and volleyball) — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.

— Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. VIP Tots Childcare — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.

Public Service Delays and Closings

50 Plus Zone — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. Live Band Dance canceled for Friday.

Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. Live Band Dance canceled for Friday. Burkburnett Meals on Wheels — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.

— Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. Clay County Senior Citizens Center — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.

— Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. Health & Human Services Offices (Archer City, Seymour, Haskell, Bowie, Wichita Falls, Vernon & Graham) — Closed until 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4.

Closed until 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4. Henrietta City Offices — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.

— Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. Interfaith Outreach Services — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.

— Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. Meals On Wheels (THE Kitchen WF) — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.

Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. Red Door and Green Door Congregate Sites — Closed until Monday, Feb. 7.

— Closed until Monday, Feb. 7. Sheppard AFB — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. Only mission-essential personnel should report for duty.

— Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. Only mission-essential personnel should report for duty. Wichita County Detention Center — In person visitation suspended, resumes at 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7.

— In person visitation suspended, resumes at 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7. Wichita Falls Area Food Bank — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.

— Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. Wichita County 30th District Court — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. All court settings and hearings are cancelled and will be promptly reset.

Healthcare Delays and Closings

Brown-Cavett Chiropractic — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.

— Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. Dianne Cooper, M.D. — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.

— Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. Christ Counseling Ministry — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.

— Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. Khadeen Patrick Kadidire, M.D. — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.

— Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. Kissi Blackwell, M.D. — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.

— Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. Pain Rehab Group — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.

— Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. United Regional Clinics — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4 for in person visits. E-Visits and Video Visits will still be an option for patients.

— Closed on Friday, Feb. 4 for in person visits. E-Visits and Video Visits will still be an option for patients. Wichita Falls Gastroenterology Associates — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.

Other Delays and Closings