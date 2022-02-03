TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — As snow continues to fall in Texoma, many schools, businesses, churches and public services are closing their doors for Friday, February 4, 2022.

To report a closing or delay, call (940) 692-6273 or email news@kfdx.com.

This story will be updated as we learn of more closures and delays in the area. Check back often for updates.

Texas School Delays and Closings

  • Anchor Christian Academy — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
  • Archer City ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
  • Bellevue ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
  • Bowie ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
  • Bryson ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
  • Burkburnett ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
  • Chillicothe ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
  • Christ Academy — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
  • City View ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
  • Electra ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
  • Forestburg ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
  • Gold-Burg ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
  • Graham ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
  • Harrold ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
  • Henrietta ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
  • Holliday ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
  • Iowa Park CISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
  • Jacksboro ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
  • Knox City – O’Brien CISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
  • Midway ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
  • Montague ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
  • Munday CISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
  • Newcastle ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
  • Northside ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
  • Olney ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
  • Perrin-Whitt CSD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
  • Petrolia CISD — Extra-curricular events for Friday and Saturday are currently canceled.
  • Prairie Valley ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
  • Quanah ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
  • Saint Jo ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
  • Seymour ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
  • Seymour Road Day School — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
  • Sylvan Learning Center — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
  • The Bridge Christian School — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
  • Throckmorton CISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
  • Vernon ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
  • Wichita Christian School — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4
  • Wichita Falls ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. All after school and extracurricular activities canceled.
  • Windthorst ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.

Oklahoma School Delays and Closings

  • Lawton Public Schools — Remote learning on Friday, Feb. 4.

University Delays and Closings

  • Midwestern State University — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
  • North Central Texas College (Bowie & Graham) — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
  • Vernon College (all campuses) — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.

Church Delays and Closings

  • Christ the King Catholic Church — All activities canceled for Friday, Feb. 4.
  • St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church — All activities canceled for Friday, Feb. 4.
  • St. Paul Catholic Church — All activities canceled for Friday, Feb. 4.
  • Wayland Baptist — All activities canceled for Thursday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4.

Childcare Delays and Closings

  • School for Little People — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
  • Southside Youth Senter (childcare and volleyball) — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
  • VIP Tots Childcare — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.

Public Service Delays and Closings

  • 50 Plus Zone — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. Live Band Dance canceled for Friday.
  • Burkburnett Meals on Wheels — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
  • Clay County Senior Citizens Center — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
  • Health & Human Services Offices (Archer City, Seymour, Haskell, Bowie, Wichita Falls, Vernon & Graham) — Closed until 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4.
  • Henrietta City Offices — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
  • Interfaith Outreach Services — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
  • Meals On Wheels (THE Kitchen WF) — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
  • Red Door and Green Door Congregate Sites — Closed until Monday, Feb. 7.
  • Sheppard AFB — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. Only mission-essential personnel should report for duty.
  • Wichita County Detention Center — In person visitation suspended, resumes at 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7.
  • Wichita Falls Area Food Bank — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
  • Wichita County 30th District Court — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4. All court settings and hearings are cancelled and will be promptly reset. 

Healthcare Delays and Closings

  • Brown-Cavett Chiropractic — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
  • Dianne Cooper, M.D. — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
  • Christ Counseling Ministry — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
  • Khadeen Patrick Kadidire, M.D. — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
  • Kissi Blackwell, M.D. — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
  • Pain Rehab Group — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
  • United Regional Clinics — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4 for in person visits. E-Visits and Video Visits will still be an option for patients.
  • Wichita Falls Gastroenterology Associates — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.

Other Delays and Closings

  • Comanche Nation Casino — Vaccine clinic rescheduled to Thursday, February 10 from 10am-noon. 
  • Olney Senior Cub Center — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
  • Heritage Antiques and Collectibles — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
  • North Texas State Hospital — Job fair postponed until Feb. 10, 2022.
  • Todds Auto Repair — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
  • Todds Quick Lube — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
  • Vernon Lions Club — Closed on Friday, Feb. 4.
  • Wells Fargo (Wichita Falls) — Delayed opening until 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4.