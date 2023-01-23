TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — As snow continues to be predicted for Texoma, many schools, businesses, churches, and public services might delay opening or close their doors for Tuesday, January 24, 2023. You will find the delays and closings below as we receive them.

To report a closing or delay, call (940) 692-6273 or email news@kfdx.com.

This story will be updated as we learn of more closures and delays in the area. Check back often for updates.

Texas School Delays and Closings

Benjamin ISD — Closed Tuesday, Jan. 24

— Closed Tuesday, Jan. 24 Chillicothe ISD — Late start, 10 a.m.

— Late start, 10 a.m. Crowell ISD — Closed Tuesday, Jan. 24

— Closed Tuesday, Jan. 24 Electra ISD — Closed Tuesday, Jan. 24

— Closed Tuesday, Jan. 24 Quanah ISD — Closed Tuesday, Jan. 24

— Closed Tuesday, Jan. 24 Vernon ISD — Closed Tuesday, Jan. 24; Two-hour delay Wednesday, Jan. 25

Oklahoma School Delays and Closings

Lawton Public Schools — Remote learning

— Remote learning Big Pasture Schools — Closed Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023

University Delays and Closings

Church Delays and Closings

Childcare Delays and Closings

Public Service Delays and Closings

Healthcare Delays and Closings

Clarity Direct Care, Wichita Falls — Office closes at noon, Tuesday, Jan. 24

— Office closes at noon, Tuesday, Jan. 24 The Office of Dr. Dianne Cooper and Khadeen Patrick Kadirire NPC — Closing Tuesday at noon, Jan. 24.

Other Delays and Closings