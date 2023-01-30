TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — As ice and sleet threaten Texoma, many schools, businesses, churches, and public services might delay opening or closing their doors for Monday, January 30, 2023. You will find the delays and closings below as we receive them.

Texas School Delays and Closings

Bryson ISD — Closed Monday, Jan. 30

— Closed Monday, Jan. 30 Graham ISD – Closed Monday, Jan. 30

– Closed Monday, Jan. 30 Jacksboro ISD – Closed Monday, Jan. 30

– Closed Monday, Jan. 30 Perrin – Whitt CISD – Closed Monday, Jan. 30

– Closed Monday, Jan. 30 Saint Jo ISD – Closed Monday, Jan, 30

– Closed Monday, Jan, 30 Woodson ISD – Closed Monday, Jan. 30

