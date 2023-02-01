TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — With ice still on many Texoma roads, more winter precipitation expected, and temperatures set to remain below freezing, many schools, businesses, churches, and public services have announced closures for Thursday, February 2, 2023.
Please find a complete list of delays and closings from across Texoma. Closures will be added to the list below as they are received by the KFDX/KJTL team in the newsroom.
To report a closing or delay, call (940) 692-6273 or email news@kfdx.com.
Live Look Around Texoma: Weather Cameras
Stay up to date with current weather conditions by utilizing our interactive weather radar, and make sure to check out Texoma’s Homepage on Facebook.
SEE WHAT’S COMING: Interactive Radar
This story will be updated as we learn of more closures and delays in the area. Check back often for updates.
Texas School Delays and Closings
- Archer City ISD — 10 a.m. delayed start on Thursday, Feb. 2, buses run 2 hours late
- Bellevue ISD — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Benjamin ISD — 10 a.m. delayed start on Thursday, Feb. 2, buses run 2 hours late
- Bowie ISD — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Bryson ISD — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Chillicothe ISD — 2-hour delayed start on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Christ Academy — 10 a.m. delayed start on Thursday, Feb. 2
- City View ISD — 10 a.m. delayed start on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Crowell ISD — 2-hour delayed start on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Electra ISD — 2-hour delayed start on Thursday, Feb. 2, buses run 2 hours late
- Forestburg ISD — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Gold-Burg ISD — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Graham ISD — 2-hour delayed start on Thursday, Feb. 2, buses run 2 hours late
- Harrold ISD — 2-hour delayed start on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Henrietta ISD — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Holliday ISD — 2-hour delayed start on Thursday, Feb. 2, buses run 2 hours late
- Iowa Park CISD — 10 a.m. delayed start on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Jacksboro ISD — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Knox City-O’Brien CISD — 10 a.m. delayed start on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Midway ISD — 2-hour delayed start on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Montague ISD — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Munday CISD — 10 a.m. delayed start on Thursday, Feb. 2, buses run 2 hours late
- Newcastle ISD — 10 a.m. delayed start for Thursday, Feb. 2
- Nocona ISD — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Northside ISD — 10 a.m. delayed start on Thursday, Feb. 2, buses run 2 hours late
- Olney ISD — 10 a.m. delayed start on Thursday, Feb. 2, buses run 2 hours late
- Perrin-Whitt CISD — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Prairie Valley ISD — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Premier High School — 10 a.m. delayed start on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Saint Jo ISD — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Seymour ISD — 10 a.m. delayed start on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Sylvan Learning Center — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Throckmorton CISD — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Wichita Christian Schools — Elementary starts at 10 a.m., and Secondary starts at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Wichita Falls ISD — 2-hour delayed start on Thursday, Feb. 2, Secondary schools start at 9:45 a.m., Elementary schools start at 10:15 a.m., and buses run 2 hours late
- Windthorst ISD — 2-hour delayed start for Thursday, Feb. 2
- Woodson ISD — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 2
Oklahoma School Delays and Closings
University Delays and Closings
- Vernon College — Opens at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, Classes scheduled at 9:30 a.m. will begin at 10 a.m.
Church Delays and Closings
Childcare Delays and Closings
- The Bridge Christian School Daycare — Opens at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Children’s Learning Center (Burkburnett) — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Seymour Road Day School — Opens at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2
- VIP Tots Childcare — Opens at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2
- YMCA Dillard Early Learning and Youth Academy — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 2. Will resume regular program hours on Friday, Feb. 3.
Public Service Delays and Closings
- 89th District Court (Wichita County) — Opens at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Archer County Courthouse and Annex — Opens at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Chaparral Senior Center (Vernon) — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Hand Up Food Ministry (Nocona) — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Meals On Wheels Wichita County (Red Door Center, Green Door Center) — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Montague County Courthouse and Annex — Opens at Noon on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Sheppard Air Force Base — 2-hour delayed reporting for Thursday, Feb. 2
- Texas Health and Human Services Offices — Opens at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Vernon Meals on Wheels — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Wichita County Adult Probation — Opens at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Wichita County Court At Law #1 — Opens at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Wichita County Juvenile Probation — Opens at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2
Healthcare Delays and Closings
- Chillicothe Family Clinic — Opens at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Dr. Jesse Gorley and Integrity Health and Counseling — Opens at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Dr. Christian Helm, CBH Physical Medicine and Rehab — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 2
- North Texas Cardiology Center — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 2
- North Texas Rehab Center & Wellness Center — Opens at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Orthopedic Associates — Opens at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2
- OSTC Physical Therapy & MRI Center — Opens at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Pain Rehabilitation Group of WF — Opens at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Texas Treatment Services — Opens at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Texoma Rheumatology — Opens at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2
- URHCS Cardiopulmonary Rehab — 2-hour delay on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Wichita Falls Gastroenterology Associates — Opens at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2
Other Delays and Closings
- Grimes Oil Checking Certification Course — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 2
- McBride’s on Maplewood — Opens at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Sunrise Optimist Thursday Breakfast — Canceled for Thursday, Feb. 2
- Wichita Falls Music Academy — All music lessons are canceled for Thursday, Feb. 2
- YMCA Bill Bartley — Opens at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2
- YMCA Downtown — Opens at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2
The Latest Winter Weather Headlines in Texoma
- Texoma road conditions expected to worsen overnight
- Closings and delays in Texoma — Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023
- Winter Storm and Ice Storm Warnings issued in Texoma
- Closings and delays in Texoma — Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023
- Winter weather expected to continue in Texoma
- “How are the roads?” Wichita Falls officials prep for winter weather