TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — As ice and sleet continue falling across Texoma, many schools, businesses, churches, and public services have already announced closing their doors for Tuesday, January 31, 2023. You will find the delays and closings below as we receive them.
To report a closing or delay, call (940) 692-6273 or email news@kfdx.com.
This story will be updated as we learn of more closures and delays in the area. Check back often for updates.
Texas School Delays and Closings
- Big Pasture Schools — Closed on Tuesday, Jan. 31
- Burkburnett ISD — Closed on Tuesday, Jan. 31
- City View ISD — Closed on Tuesday, Jan. 31
- Electra ISD — Closed on Tuesday, Jan. 31
- Iowa Park CISD — Closed on Tuesday, Jan. 31
- Seymour ISD — Closed on Tuesday, Jan. 31
- Sylvan Learning Center — Closed on Tuesday, Jan. 31
- Wichita Falls ISD — Closed on Tuesday, Jan. 31
Oklahoma School Delays and Closings
University Delays and Closings
- Vernon College — All locations closed on Tuesday, Jan. 31
Church Delays and Closings
- First Baptist Church WF — Offices closed on Tuesday, Jan. 31
- Grace Church — Office closed, all activities canceled on Tuesday, Jan. 31
Childcare Delays and Closings
- The Bridge Christian School — Closed on Tuesday, Jan. 31
- Childcare Partners (Zale, Ben Darnell, Huey, MLK Centers) — Closed on Tuesday, Jan. 31
- Learning Tree Preschool — Closed on Tuesday, Jan. 31
- Seymour Road Day School — Closed on Tuesday, Jan. 31
- Southside Youth Senter — Closed on Tuesday, Jan. 31
- VIP Tots — Closed on Tuesday, Jan. 31
- Wee School at FBCWF — Closed on Tuesday, Jan. 31
Public Service Delays and Closings
- Friendly Door in Iowa Park — Closed on Tuesday, Jan. 31, no Meals on Wheels delivery
- Meals On Wheels Wichita County — Closed on Tuesday, Jan. 31, Red Door & Green Door also closed
- Sheppard AFB — Closed on Tuesday, Jan. 31
- Texas Health and Human Services Offices — Opens at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31
- Wichita County Clerk’s Office — Closed on Tuesday, Jan. 31
- Wichita County Tax Office — Closed on Tuesday, Jan. 31
- Wichita Falls Area Food Bank — Closed on Tuesday, Jan. 31
Healthcare Delays and Closings
- Alzheimer’s Association — Wichita Falls Open House canceled for Tuesday, Jan. 31
- Dr. Mustafa’s Office — Closed on Tuesday, Jan. 31
- Dr. Purcell’s Office — Closed on Tuesday, Jan. 31
- Family Dentistry of Texoma — Opens at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31
- Family Practice Associates — Closed on Tuesday, Jan. 31
- Neurological Surgery Specialist of North Texas — Closed on Tuesday, Jan. 31
- Nocona General Hospital — Wellness Center, Clinics in Nocona, Bowie, and Saint Jo closed on Tuesday, Jan. 31
- Pulmonary Services of North Texas — Closed on Tuesday, Jan. 31
- Schreiber Rehab — Closed on Tuesday, Jan. 31
- Texas Oncology — Closed on Tuesday, Jan. 31
- Texoma Direct Primary Care — Closed on Tuesday, Jan. 31
- URHCS Cardiac & Pulmonary Rehab — Closed on Tuesday, Jan. 31
- Wichita Falls Gastroenterology Associates — Closed on Tuesday, Jan. 31
Other Delays and Closings
- First National Bank — All branches open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31
- McBride’s on Maplewood — Closed on Tuesday, Jan. 31
- Theater School at Backdoor Theater — Closed on Tuesday, Jan. 31
- Warrior’s Way — Closed on Tuesday, Jan. 31