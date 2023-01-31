TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — With ice still on many Texoma roads, more winter precipitation expected, and temperatures set to remain below freezing, many schools, businesses, churches, and public services have announced closures for Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
Please find a complete list of delays and closings from across Texoma. Closures will be added to the list below as they are received by the KFDX/KJTL team in the newsroom.
To report a closing or delay, call (940) 692-6273 or email news@kfdx.com.
Live Look Around Texoma: Weather Cameras
Stay up to date with current weather conditions by utilizing our interactive weather radar, and make sure to check out Texoma’s Homepage on Facebook.
SEE WHAT’S COMING: Interactive Radar
This story will be updated as we learn of more closures and delays in the area. Check back often for updates.
Texas School Delays and Closings
- Christ Academy — Campus closed, distance learning on Wednesday, Feb. 1
- Montague ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
- Prairie Valley ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
Oklahoma School Delays and Closings
University Delays and Closings
Church Delays and Closings
- Encounter Church — Services canceled Wednesday, Feb. 1
- New Harvest Church — Services canceled Wednesday, Feb. 1
Childcare Delays and Closings
Public Service Delays and Closings
- Clay County Senior Citizen’s Center — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
- Meals on Wheels Henrietta — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
- North Texas Child Protection Court — Hearings to be held virtually on Wednesday, Feb. 1
Healthcare Delays and Closings
- Dr. Neil Berry (Henrietta) — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
- Dr. Noemi Guerrero (Henrietta) — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
- NGH Rural Health Clinic (Nocona & Bowie) — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
- Texas Treatment Services — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1