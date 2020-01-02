Breaking News
Comanche Co. Sheriff’s Office issue murder suspect warning

Expected closures at Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge following Thursdays manhunt

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
WICHITA MOUNTAINS_1516752246020.jpg.jpg

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Please be advised that law enforcement have closed and blocked both the Meers gate and the Medicine Park gates while they search for the suspect involved in Thursday’s murder suspect manhunt.

The refuge east of Meers Road is closed. This closure includes Quetone Point, Mt. Scott, and Lake Elmer Thomas.

The west and south entrances are open but park officials say it is not advisable to enter the park during the manhunt.

Local traffic and commuters should be prepared to seek alternate routes to their destinations.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News