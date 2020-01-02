Expected closures at Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge following Thursdays manhunt

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Please be advised that law enforcement have closed and blocked both the Meers gate and the Medicine Park gates while they search for the suspect involved in Thursday’s murder suspect manhunt.

The refuge east of Meers Road is closed. This closure includes Quetone Point, Mt. Scott, and Lake Elmer Thomas.

The west and south entrances are open but park officials say it is not advisable to enter the park during the manhunt.

Local traffic and commuters should be prepared to seek alternate routes to their destinations.