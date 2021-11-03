Co-founder of Vernon’s Holiday Spirit Meals passes away

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — The co-founder of one of Texoma’s oldest and largest annual community events will be laid to rest in Vernon this weekend.

Glenna Bryant, who, with her husband Pat, started the Thanksgiving community meal in 1986, died last week in Alabama.

The Holiday Spirit Meal, held both at Thanksgiving and Christmas, has been held every year since, though last year and again this year there will not be dine in at the Wilbarger Auditorium, only take-out or delivery.

The first free meal was organized to help pull the community together after a series of layoffs.

Pat passed away on Christmas Day in 2016. Since then, the Spirit Meals have continued under the direction of Billy and Sharon Goins.

Glenna was born in Vernon in 1945.

Her visitation will be from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 6, at Sullivan’s Funeral Home in Vernon.

The Funeral Mass will follow at Holy Family Catholic Church.