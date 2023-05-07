WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Petrolia Pirates and Lady Pirates were big buddies for the small sluggers in the Miracle League Saturday morning.

The league also honored Coach Pat Maxwell who was a big supporter of the program, wanting to make sure his love for baseball was shared with everybody.

Before first pitch at 9 a.m., Petrolia players gathered at second base with a banner honoring Maxwell. Some of Maxwell’s family was in attendance. The banner was placed around left center field.

Maxwell’s wife said she knows Pat is looking down smiling at the kids, enjoying the game he loved.

“Miracle League was very near and dear to his heart and to have all his boys and the girls softball team and all the Petrolia people, plus all the Miracle League buddies, all the Miracle League players, all the Miracle League supporters, it’s fabulous. It’s a great honor,” Barbara Maxwell said.

“We’re just so blessed that all the support has came through to allow us to continue to carry on Pat’s legacy of wanting to find the love of baseball for any child,” YMCA of Wichita Falls President AJ Hernandez said.

Barbara said people should remember Pat by his love for baseball and competitiveness.

Hernandez encourages those to honor Maxwell by supporting and watching Miracle League games in the future.

Donations can still be made to the Y. Click here to donate.