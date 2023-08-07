KEY WEST, Fla. (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the United States Coast Guard said they have called off their search for a former resident of Wichita Falls who went missing while diving near Key West.

WFLA first reported on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, that Thomas Faulkenberry, 44, was last seen diving in the area of the Vandenburg shipwreck, a popular spot for divers that has been transformed into an artificial reef.

According to sources close to the situation, Faulkenberry once resided in Byers and Petrolia in Clay County and was a little league baseball coach in Petrolia.

Mary Ayers, Faulkenberry’s former spouse and mother to his four sons, said during a conference call on Monday, August 7, 2023, officials with the U.S. Coast Guard said they’ve officially called off the search for Faulkenberry.

“The boys’ dad is presumed dead, though they haven’t declared it,” Ayers said. “The investigation is ongoing as to what exactly happened.”

As of the publication of this story, Faulkenberry has yet to be found.