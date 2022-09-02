WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Back in 1894, a candy store owner had the idea to bottle Coca-Cola instead of just getting it from a soda fountain.

Nearly 140 years later, the drink that we’ve all come to love is sold around the world starting in Vicksburg, Mississippi, before the family opened up a bottling plant right here in Wichita Falls.

Now, you can get your hands on some rare collectibles, coming straight from the Biedenharn Family.

Welcome to a Coca-Cola collectors’ paradise, from coolers to glasses and so much more.

Folks had the chance to get their hands on some rare items from Earl Denney Jr., grandson of the Biedenharn Family.

“They were the very first members of his family to ever bottle Coca-Cola back in 1894 in Vicksburg, Mississippi; his grandmother was part of the initial Biedenharn Candy Company,” Event Coordinator David Murray said.

Over the years, several items have been collected by Denney and other family members like his daughter Elise Kreston, who said it’s tough seeing the items go, but it’s time.

“It is somewhat hard, but our next generation, they don’t need all of this,” Kreston said. “We all personally have a lot of Coca-Cola products, and we would like to share our heritage with everybody that’s come today for the ‘sale of sales’, as my father calls it.”

Murray said there are some big ticket items up for grabs.

“Some of the most unusual items are the original distributor bottling company sign from Vernon, Texas, that’s probably 35-feet long with three-foot tall metal in the Coca-Cola script letters, there’s a pool table from Atlanta,” Murray said.

Collectors like Richard Ehling flooded the doors in hopes of getting their hands on some rare items.

“Actually, I was hoping to find a delivery driver’s uniform, but I didn’t see that; here’s a hat, I’m pretty happy with this hat, I wish I had the whole uniform,” Ehling said.

Murray said this sale is for collectors of all ranges.

“Prices range from a dollar to two thousand dollars, so there’s every price range here, but it’s also like a museum, so you’re never going to get to see some of these items other than in magazines and all,” Murray said.

You still have plenty of time to get your hands on some vintage Coca-Cola products this weekend.

The sale will begin again Saturday, September 3, starting at 9 a.m. and will close at 5 p.m. located at Home2 Suites off of Maplewood Avenue.