WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As of Wednesday night, the Coconut Fire on the Waggoner Ranch that broke out Tuesday rages on and has now exploded to more than 18,000 acres.

Firefighters from several agencies and the Texas A&M Forest Service are still working hard to get that fire contained.

Angel Lopez Portillo with the Texas A&M Forest Service said that how remote and closed off the land is around the fire is what is making their work even more challenging.

The Forest Service was dispatched to the fire Tuesday afternoon, and the hot weather, as well as the wind, is what has caused it to grow so rapidly.

The Texas Forest Service has tankers, plows and aircraft all working hard to get this wildfire under control.

“So we have that smoke that obviously has the visibility very low – it was difficult seeing that and how far we could go, and then we did have that wind that picked up erratically, so our fire behavior changed erratically,” Portillo said.

Fire units from Seymour, Bowman, Archer City, Munday, Knox City, Benjamin, Crowell, Vernon and the Texas Forest Service have been working for over 24 hours to get control.

As of Wednesday night, the fire is only 5% contained, meaning there’s still lots of work for firefighters to do in the coming days.