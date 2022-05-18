WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The wildfire being named the “Coconut Fire” in Wilbarger County continues to spread through Waggoner Ranch, still only being 5% contained.

In a twitter update provided by Texas A&M Forest Services at 6:25 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18, officials said the fire is now estimated at 9,000 acres. In the previous update posted around 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday, the fire was at 4,000 acres.

Officials said while firefighters worked through the night they were able to stop the fire from progressing north and will continue working today to contain the fire.

Photo provided by Baylor County Emergency Management

Texas A&M Forest Services provided an image Tuesday night of the initial perimeter map of the Coconut Fire and stated that perimeter is subject to change.

Preliminary perimeter posted Tuesday, May 17, at 9:40 p.m.

by Texas A&M Forest Services

At the time of publication, the start of the fire is still unknown to our newsroom. However, Texas A&M Forest Services said in an update Wednesday morning that erratic winds from thunderstorm activity can cause more active fire behavior.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information.