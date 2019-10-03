Coffee with a Cop 2019 served connection to officers, community members

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — When someone sees a police officer, they’re usually on the job making traffic stops, arrests, or just patrolling our streets and keeping folks safe.

However, Wednesday morning, residents had another opportunity to connect with officers in a less stressful atmosphere over a cup of coffee.

Every morning Mike Yonts and friends gather at 8 a.m. to share a cup of coffee.

A regular routine Yonts has kept since retiring from the Wichita Falls Police Department in 2012.

“I was hired in 1985 and did 27 years and then retired,” Yonts said.

Though Yonts is a regular at Frank and Joe’s, this was no regular coffee break as the retired sergeant was joined by some familiar faces to celebrate the fourth annual national coffee with a cop celebration.

Kickstarted by the Department of Justice, Coffee with a Cop is a nation-wide effort to build stronger bonds between police and the community in a relaxing environment.

“Most of the time, when you see police officers, they’re in the middle of doing something and it makes it appear that they’re not very approachable well this kinda breaks down that barrier to where people can come in, talk to them, and realize they’re just people,” Wichita Falls Police Department official Timothy Johnson said.

From 8–10 a.m. officers came in and out of the coffee shop sharing drinks and conversation with everyone, which included handing out informational materials and taking photos with children.

To some, this may seem like a small gesture, but Yonts said these events are vital in a time when relationships with police and understanding of their jobs and difficulties is less than perfect.

“Events like this keep people grounded, and they don’t follow the media stories so much because there’s so much good that goes on too, and you’ve heard the saying, the good with the bad but if you don’t do events like this then you never see the good,” Yonts said.

The day began as part of National Community Policing Week in 2016 and now continues each year on the first Wednesday in October furthering efforts nationwide to bridge the gap between the community and law enforcement.