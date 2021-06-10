Cold case murder of Lawton teacher still unsolved after three decades

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a 30-year-old murder of a Lawton teacher is still a mystery as no arrests have been made in the case.

On June 10, 1991, teacher Patricia ‘Patti’ McRay was found brutally murdered in her home on Northwest Dogwood Lane in Lawton.

When she didn’t report to work at the VO-Tech, her colleagues went to her home to make sure she was ok.

OSBI officials say two suspects in the case were developed but no physical evidence could be tied to either one of them.

If you know anything about this murder please call Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma at 580-355-INFO (4636).

You could earn a reward for a tip that lead to charges being filed against her killer.