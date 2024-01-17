PETROLIA (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Petrolia’s water supply is under a boil order until further notice.

On Wednesday morning, January 17, a representative of the City of Petrolia announced the town was placed under boil order due to freezing issues at the City’s water tower.

Petrolia’s utility employees are working on fixing the issue as temperatures warm up throughout the day.

The boil order will remain in effect until a positive result is returned from the water testing agency, which could take several days.

If you don’t have bottled water available to use in the meantime, you can boil tap water for daily consumption.

Water should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute to make it safe for use.