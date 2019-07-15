Colleagues remember Manuela Allen

OLNEY, TX (KFDX/KJTL) Authorities are still investigating the tragic murder of Olney high school teacher Manuela Allen.

While they get to the bottom of why this mother of four was found lifeless at Lake Cooper last weekend.

For ten years Michele Carpenter and Manuela Allen were classroom neighbors and after all that time the two blossomed into friends.

“We did grow to know each other well being next door to each other all those years, had some inside jokes that only the two of us would understand. I knew about her past and growing up in Germany,” Olney High School Spanish Teacher Michele Carpenter said.

Carpenter is just one of many faculty and staff in Olney Independent School District who are grieving the sudden passing of Allen.

Allen was a German and English teacher at the high school whose contributions to the classroom and students will not go unnoticed

“The class dynamic is gonna change because she was a connector,” Olney High School Principal Matt Caffey said. “She was that teacher that if anybody else had trouble with a student or didn’t connect with a student, she was gonna connect with that student.”

That is why the mother of four played an integral part in a new writing class implemented for eighth graders at the junior high school.

“Miss Allen was specifically selected to come and to teach this class in the junior high because of her skill set at the high school,” Olney Junior High School Principal Amanda Barrientes said.

“Those kids did great things with writing and I look at it as part of her legacy is gonna be how these students perform this year and I’m really excited about having that group because I know she did really good things with them,” Caffey said.

Allen’s colleagues agree that her smile, her positivity and her numerous questions in staff meetings will forever be missed.

Funeral services have not yet been set but continue to stick with Texoma’s Homepage as those details become available.