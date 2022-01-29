WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Collectors Convention wrapped up day one of its weekend event with several people crowding The Event Center inside Sikes Senter Mall for the occasion.

Fans of anime, comic books and much more filled The Event Center to pay homage to their favorite characters as well as purchase some one-of-a-kind memorabilia.

Fans of anime shows like Dragon Ball Z, Tokyo Ghoul and My Hero Academia were also able to meet some of their favorite voice actors who bring the characters of these shows to life.

Voice actor Josh Martin is best known for his work on Dragon Ball Z, and he said holding a fan convention in a smaller city like Wichita Falls gives fans who are unable to attend conventions in bigger cities like Dallas or San Diego the opportunity to enjoy this type of camaraderie with other fans.

“It has just grown exponentially from going to little comic book stores and signing a few cards for a few people that were into it to, you know, going to Miami and seeing tens of thousands of people that are into it,” Martin said. “It’s amazing.”

If you weren’t able to make it out Saturday, don’t worry. You still have another day to attend. The Collectors Convention will be open Sunday, January 30, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The convention is being held at The Event Center in Sikes Senter Mall, across from Champs Sports store.

To find out more on the event’s vendors or guests, check out their Facebook page here.