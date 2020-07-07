Colorado man faces charges after pointing gun at two men, hits one on head with gun

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A Colorado man faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after Wichita Falls police said he pointed a gun at two men and hit one on the head with the gun several times while yelling that he was going to kill him.

Stephen Burk was arrested on July 3 on North Broadway.



Police said they were checking on a man with a gun around 10:45 p.m. and when they arrived, Burk was holding a pistol in his right hand.

An officer pulled his gun and pointed it at Burk and told him to drop the gun and lie down. He said Burk held the gun up over this head and after a second command he dropped it and was placed in custody.



One victim told officers they were outside the house when Burk arrived and that he walked up to one of them and shook his hand and asked how he was doing. Then went up to the other man and stuck out his hand. He said when the other man put his hand out, Burk grabbed it and took a pistol out of his waistband and began hitting the man over the head with it while yelling that he was going to kill him.



The other man said he grabbed Burk to pull him off and Burk turned toward him and pointed the pistol at him. He then ran around the side of the house until the police arrived.