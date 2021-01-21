Comanche Cares collected, donated more than $20,000 in toys for families this past holiday season

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — More than $20,000 in new toys were collected and donated to Oklahoma families by Comanche Cares, this past holiday season.

Comanche Cares, a community giving initiative by Comanche Nation Entertainment, was able to distribute more than 1000 toys throughout South West Oklahoma to spread holiday cheer to children and families.

“Despite what the year 2020 turned out to be, our staff and community partners worked hard to organize and continue this great tradition of giving back to families in need during the holiday,” Mia Tahdooahnippah, CEO of Comanche Nation Entertainment, said in a press release.

The toys were donated to Comanche Cares by the community through the four casino properties owned by Comanche Nation Entertainment: Comanche Nation Casino in Lawton, Comanche Star Casino in Walters, Comanche Spur in Elgin and Comanche Red River Hotel Casino in Devol.

Donated toys were then distributed to nonprofit organizations including the ones listed below:

Team Jaden Foundation

Comanche Nation Police Department

Comanche Nation Tribe and Fletcher Christmas Store