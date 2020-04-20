Comanche Co. adds 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases; Kiowa, Stephens, Tillman counties also add cases

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 14 new COVID-19 cases in Comanche County on Monday morning, jumping by to 71 cases over the weekend from 57 on Friday.

In the state of Oklahoma, the number of total cases are up 2465 on Friday to 2680 cases on Monday, an increase of 215 cases over the weekend. 143 fatalities have been reported in Oklahoma so far.

As of Monday, April 20, no deaths have been reported in Comanche County in connection to COVID-19.

Other Texoma Counties in Oklahoma

Several other Texoma counties in southern Oklahoma saw their numbers jump from the totals announced last week. This follows a week straight with no new cases announced in several counties.

Please find the updated numbers from this weekend for the remaining Texoma counties in southern Oklahoma below:



No new case (5 total)

No new cases (1 total)

Four new case (19 total)

No new cases (6 total)

One new case (3 total)

One new cases (2 total)

If you have general questions about coronavirus, please call the Oklahoma State Department of Health call center at (877) 215-8336.

Officials are encouraging residents to follow the following steps to help protect their health and the health of others:

Wash your hands with soap and water

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Practice social distancing

Stay home and away from others if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough

