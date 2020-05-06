Comanche Co. adds nine COVID-19 cases, total now 113

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in Comanche County on Wednesday morning, raising the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the county to 113.

In the state of Oklahoma, the number of total cases rose from 4,127 on Tuesday to 4,201 on Wednesday, an increase of 74 cases across the state.

Officials also reported 253 total fatalities have been reported in Oklahoma so far, an increase of six deaths since Tuesday.

So far, two deaths has been reported in Comanche County due to COVID-19. Cotton and Stephens counties have also reported one death in each county.

Other Texoma Counties in Oklahoma

Jackson County is the only other county to add any cases on Wednesday, increasing their total number to 19 after one more case was confirmed.

Jackson County and Stephens County also saw one new recovery each.

See the updated numbers for the counties in our viewing area below:



5 Confirmed Cases

1 Death

3 Recoveries

2 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

2 Recoveries

22 Confirmed Cases

1 Death

20 Recoveries (1 New)

19 Confirmed Cases (1 New)

0 Deaths

14 Recoveries (1 New)

5 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

3 Recoveries

15 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

1 Recovery

If you have general questions about coronavirus, please call the Oklahoma State Department of Health call center at (877) 215-8336.

Officials are encouraging residents to follow the following steps to help protect their health and the health of others:

Wash your hands with soap and water

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Practice social distancing

Stay home and away from others if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough

