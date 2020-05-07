Comanche Co. adds two COVID-19 cases, Tillman Co. adds one

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 in Comanche County on Thursday afternoon, raising the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the county to 115.

In the state of Oklahoma, the number of total cases rose from 4,201 on Wednesday to 4,330 on Thursday, an increase of 129 cases across the state.

Officials also reported seven more deaths linked to COVID-19 in the state of Oklahoma, bringing the state-wide total number of fatalities to 260.

So far, two deaths has been reported in Comanche County due to COVID-19. Cotton and Stephens counties have also reported one death in each county.

Other Texoma Counties in Oklahoma

Tillman County reported one new COVID-19 case on Thursday, bringing their total number of cases up to 16.

Stephens County added one recovery, making the county fully recovered as of Thursday.

See the updated numbers for the counties in our viewing area below:



5 Confirmed Cases

1 Death

3 Recoveries

2 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

2 Recoveries

22 Confirmed Cases

1 Death

21 Recoveries (1 New)

19 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

14 Recoveries

5 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

3 Recoveries

16 Confirmed Cases (1 New)

0 Deaths

1 Recovery

If you have general questions about coronavirus, please call the Oklahoma State Department of Health call center at (877) 215-8336.

Officials are encouraging residents to follow the following steps to help protect their health and the health of others:

Wash your hands with soap and water

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Practice social distancing

Stay home and away from others if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough

For more information about COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019), please visit the following sites: