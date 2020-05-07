Comanche Co. Detention Center tests all following 30 positive COVID-19 cases

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Comanche County Detention Center officials will test all employees and inmates Thursday after 30 people in the center tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement from Regional Director Brandie Combs, the Comanche County Health Department has been working with the administration and county commissioners from the beginning on appropriate steps to take to mitigate the spread.

Combs said they hope to gain a better understanding of the breadth of the problem so they can develop an appropriate plan moving forward.