Comanche Co. fatality leaves one pedestrian dead

COMANCHE CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — A crash in Comanche County leaves one dead and a driver critically injured.

The wreck happened Wednesday at 12:03 p.m. on I44, one mile east of Fletcher, OK.

A 2014 Toyota Prius driven by Karen M. Cole, 40, of Santa Fe. Cole was traveling westbound on Interstate 44 when she departed the roadway to the right striking Bernardo Martinez, 41, of Oklahoma City.

Martinez was driving that a 1999 Ford F350 was disabled on the westbound shoulder and legally parked off the roadway.

A tow truck also legally parked in the westbound shoulder and attempting to load Martinez’s truck, which Martinez was standing next to when Cole struck him and his truck with her car.

Martinez was thrown an unknown distance before coming to rest in the westbound ditch.

Cole’s car struck the headache rack of the rollback wrecker and continued. She reentered the road, crossed the lane line, and departed the road to the left striking the concrete barrier. Cole then crossed the lane line and departed the roadway to the right coming to rest.

Cole was transported by Apache EMS to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and admitted in critical condition with trunk internal, leg, and arm injuries.

Martinez was Transported by Southwest Mortuary to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City. He died at the scene due to massive injuries.

The wreck is under investigation.