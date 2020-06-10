Comanche Co., Jackson Co. each report one new COVID-19 case

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in Comanche County on their official website Wednesday morning, bringing the total current case count for the county to 312.

The OSDH also reported three new recoveries for a total of 282, bringing the active case count in Comanche County to 27.

In the state of Oklahoma, the number of total cases rose from 7,363 on Tuesday to 7,480 on Wednesday, an increase of 117 cases across the state.

Two new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Oklahoma on Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths due to coronavirus state-wide to 355.

A total of ten deaths have been reported in Oklahoma counties in our viewing area due to COVID-19, with three in Comanche County, two in Cotton County, three in Jackson County, one in Tillman County and one in Stephens County.

Other Texoma Counties in Oklahoma

Jackson County reported one new COVID-19 case. All other counties saw no changes from numbers reported Tuesday.

Please see updated numbers for Oklahoma counties in Texoma below:



5 Confirmed Cases

2 Deaths

3 Recoveries

4 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

4 Recoveries

43 Confirmed Cases

1 Death

38 Recoveries

30 Confirmed Cases (1 New)

3 Deaths

22 Recoveries

6 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

4 Recoveries

23 Confirmed Cases

1 Death

22 Recoveries

If you have general questions about coronavirus, please call the Oklahoma State Department of Health call center at (877) 215-8336.

Officials are encouraging residents to follow the following steps to help protect their health and the health of others:

Wash your hands with soap and water

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Practice social distancing

Stay home and away from others if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough

For more information about COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019), please visit the following sites: