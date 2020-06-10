Comanche Co., Jackson Co. each report one new COVID-19 case

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in Comanche County on their official website Wednesday morning, bringing the total current case count for the county to 312.
The OSDH also reported three new recoveries for a total of 282, bringing the active case count in Comanche County to 27.
In the state of Oklahoma, the number of total cases rose from 7,363 on Tuesday to 7,480 on Wednesday, an increase of 117 cases across the state.
Two new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Oklahoma on Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths due to coronavirus state-wide to 355.
A total of ten deaths have been reported in Oklahoma counties in our viewing area due to COVID-19, with three in Comanche County, two in Cotton County, three in Jackson County, one in Tillman County and one in Stephens County.
Other Texoma Counties in Oklahoma
Jackson County reported one new COVID-19 case. All other counties saw no changes from numbers reported Tuesday.
Please see updated numbers for Oklahoma counties in Texoma below:
5 Confirmed Cases
2 Deaths
3 Recoveries
4 Confirmed Cases
0 Deaths
4 Recoveries
43 Confirmed Cases
1 Death
38 Recoveries
30 Confirmed Cases (1 New)
3 Deaths
22 Recoveries
6 Confirmed Cases
0 Deaths
4 Recoveries
23 Confirmed Cases
1 Death
22 Recoveries
If you have general questions about coronavirus, please call the Oklahoma State Department of Health call center at (877) 215-8336.
Officials are encouraging residents to follow the following steps to help protect their health and the health of others:
- Wash your hands with soap and water
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Practice social distancing
- Stay home and away from others if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough
For more information about COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019), please visit the following sites: