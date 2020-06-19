Comanche Co. reports 1 new COVID-19 case, 6 new recoveries

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in Comanche County on their official website Friday morning, bringing the total current case count for the county to 361.

The OSDH reported six new recoveries, bringing the total number of recovered cases in the county at 309.

The active case number in Comanche County now stands at 47.

On Thursday, Comanche County reported 18 new cases as well as the fifth COVID-19 related death in the county.

In the state of Oklahoma, the number of total cases rose from 9,354 on Thursday to 9,706 on Friday, an increase of 352 cases across the state.

One new COVID-19 related death was reported in Oklahoma on Friday, raising the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the state to 367.

Twelve deaths have been reported in Oklahoma counties in our viewing area due to COVID-19, with five in Comanche County, two in Cotton County, three in Jackson County, one in Tillman County and one in Stephens County.

Other Texoma Counties in Oklahoma

Other counties in the KFDX/KJTL viewing area in Oklahoma saw no changes from numbers reported Thursday.

Please see updated numbers for Oklahoma counties in Texoma below:



5 Confirmed Cases

2 Deaths

3 Recoveries

4 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

4 Recoveries

48 Confirmed Cases

1 Death

40 Recoveries

32 Confirmed Cases

3 Deaths

25 Recoveries

6 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

4 Recoveries

23 Confirmed Cases

1 Death

22 Recoveries

If you have general questions about coronavirus, please call the Oklahoma State Department of Health call center at (877) 215-8336.

Officials are encouraging residents to follow the following steps to help protect their health and the health of others:

Wash your hands with soap and water

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Practice social distancing

Stay home and away from others if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough

For more information about COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019), please visit the following sites: