Comanche Co. Sheriff: Body found could be linked to missing person case

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Just 55 days after a Lawton man disappeared, the Comanche County Sheriffs Office announced the discovery of a body.

Sheriff Kenny Stradley said they may have found the body of who they’ve been looking for but until the DNA testing comes back they can not confirm it’s him.

Byard Dakota Moore, 22, was last seen Saturday, June 15 at the Stripes gas station near Sheridan Road and Lincoln Avenue in Lawton.

“We took a missing person reported around the 20th of June that they hadn’t seen him in several days,” Stradley said. “The Lawton police department found out there had been an assault on Kinyon.”

The alleged assault happened the day after Moore was reportedly last seen.

The police report of the incident states, Moore was hit numerous times on the head and body with a metal pipe at a home on Northwest Kinyon.

Officers interviewed Ryan Jones on Wednesday who investigators said admitted that Moore was assaulted at his home.

The report stated Jones told officers he gave others permission to assault Moore and said he never attempted to stop it nor did he call police or seek help.

Jones was arrested for accessory to a felony and booked into the city jail.

After more than 50 days of investigating Moore’s disappearance, authorities may have finally received the tip they needed.

“We had heard rumors that they had hauled him out of town and dumped him,” Stradley said. “We continued to work on it, and finally we got a source that told us where they had supposed to dumped him.”

After receiving a search warrant on a property west of Lawton authorities with the Sheriff’s Office, OSBI and the FBI crime lab searched for two days before finding a body Thursday afternoon.

The Lawton police department is handling the assault investigation, while the Sheriff’s Office takes on this missing person case, which the sheriff said is being investigated as a homicide.