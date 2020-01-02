Comanche Co. Sheriff’s Office issue murder suspect warning

UPDATE: Jan. 2, 10:02 a.m.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Christopher J. Trent, 38, has been identified as the murder suspect in Thursday’s emergency alert.

Trent is not on parol, but he is under the supervision of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

Officials also say he’s never been in prison.

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Comanche County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents to a dangerous situation. Be extremely vigilant when leaving your house this morning and report any suspicious activity to the Sheriff’s Office or 911.

A murder suspect’s car was found near the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge and he is believed to still be in the area.

Numerous law enforcement agencies are conducting ground and air searches for this individual.

All residents in the area are advised that this suspect is considered extremely dangerous, and the Sheriff’s Department asks that if you see anyone suspicious, to contact the Sheriff’s Office or 911.

The suspect is a white male, six feet tall, weighing 190lbs, and in his late 30’s.