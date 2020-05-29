Comanche Co., Stephens Co. report increase in COVID-19 recoveries

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in Comanche County on their official website Friday morning, bringing the total current case count for the county to 279.

Additionally, 10 new recoveries were reported in Comanche County by the OSDH, bringing the total count of recovered cases in the county to 230. The active case count in the county now stands at 46.

In the state of Oklahoma, the number of total cases rose from 6,270 on Thursday to 6,338 on Friday, an increase of 68 cases across the state.

The state-wide number of deaths linked to COVID-19 in Oklahoma rose to 329 on Friday after three more deaths were reported by the OSDH.

A total of ten deaths have been reported in Oklahoma counties in our viewing area due to COVID-19, with three in Comanche County, two in Cotton County, three in Jackson County, one in Tillman County and one in Stephens County.

Other Texoma Counties in Oklahoma

Stephens County also reported a large increase in the number of recovered cases, with eight new cases bringing their total of recoveries to 32.

Other counties in our area continued to show no change in numbers.

See the updated numbers for the counties in our viewing area below:



5 Confirmed Cases

2 Deaths

3 Recoveries

3 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

3 Recoveries

37 Confirmed Cases

1 Death

32 Recoveries (8 New)

24 Confirmed Cases

3 Deaths

19 Recoveries

6 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

4 Recoveries

23 Confirmed Cases

1 Death

21 Recoveries

If you have general questions about coronavirus, please call the Oklahoma State Department of Health call center at (877) 215-8336.

Officials are encouraging residents to follow the following steps to help protect their health and the health of others:

Wash your hands with soap and water

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Practice social distancing

Stay home and away from others if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough

For more information about COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019), please visit the following sites: