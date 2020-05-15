Comanche Co. tops 200 COVID-19 cases, Tillman Co. reports 11 recoveries

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed eight new cases of COVID-19 in Comanche County on Friday morning, brining the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the county to 205.

Overall, 81 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Comanche County this week. This stems from an outbreak of coronavirus at Comanche County Detention Center in Lawton, where over 100 inmates and staff tested positive for COVID-19. According to state health officials, all inmates and staff are now being tested, leading to the spike in cases in the county.

10 new recoveries were also reported by the OSDH, bringing the total number of recovered cases in Comanche County to 109.

In the state of Oklahoma, the number of total cases rose from 4,962 on Thursday to 5,086 on Friday, an increase of 124 cases across the state.

Oklahoma reported one more deaths Friday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths state-wide to 285.

Eight deaths have been reported in Oklahoma counties in our viewing area, with three in Comanche County, two in Cotton County, one in Jackson County, one in Tillman County and one in Stephens County.

Other Texoma Counties in Oklahoma

Several counties saw their numbers change on Friday.

Kiowa County added one case and two recoveries, while Tillman County saw 11 new recoveries, to bring their total to 13.

Stephens County added one new case, for a total of 23.

See the updated numbers for the counties in our viewing area below:



5 Confirmed Cases

2 Deaths

3 Recoveries

3 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

3 Recoveries

23 Confirmed Cases (1 New)

1 Death

21 Recoveries

21 Confirmed Cases

1 Death

17 Recoveries

7 Confirmed Cases (1 New)

0 Deaths

5 Recoveries (2 New)

21 Confirmed Cases

1 Death

13 Recoveries (11 New)

If you have general questions about coronavirus, please call the Oklahoma State Department of Health call center at (877) 215-8336.

Officials are encouraging residents to follow the following steps to help protect their health and the health of others:

Wash your hands with soap and water

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Practice social distancing

Stay home and away from others if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough

For more information about COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019), please visit the following sites: