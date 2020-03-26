1  of  3
Comanche County announces third COVID-19 (coronavirus) case

COMANCHE CO. (KFDX/KJLT) — Comanche County Health Department announced the third case of COVID-19 for the county Thursday morning in a post on Facebook.

All cases are in isolation with contact investigations underway.

The health department said all close personal contacts will be notified, isolated, and monitored.

The health department will release more information when the investigations are complete.

You can read about the two previous cases click here.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as this story develops.

