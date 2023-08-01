COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A county in Oklahoma is currently under a Red Flag Warning for Fire Weather Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, until 8 p.m.

Officials from Comanche County said all outdoor burning is highly discouraged, both by Emergency Management and the National Weather Service, at this time.

Those who do participate in outdoor burning activities like welding should take precautions to ensure safety, such as having water readily available, notifying Emergency Dispatch beforehand or delaying any burning until weather conditions have improved.

Officials emphasized that any uncontrolled, outdoor fire can quickly become a threat to life and property.

For more information, contact the Comanche County Courthouse at (580) 355-0535 or visit their website.