Comanche County man arrested on child pornography charges

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — A Comanche County man faces multiple charges after allegedly exchanging sexually graphic images and videos with a juvenile female in Florida.

Toby Dearinger, 21, was arrested Tuesday, November 9 after a search warrant was served on his residence in the 200 block of West North Drive in Fletcher, Oklahoma.

Dearinger is charged by the Comanche County District Attorney with possessing child pornography and soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology.

In April 2021, a juvenile female’s parents reported to the Jacksonville County, Florida Sheriff’s Office they found sexually explicit pictures of her on her cell phone, prompting an investigation.

That investigation led to Dearinger, and detectives contacted the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit to pursue the investigation.

Dearinger was arrested and booked into the Comanche County Detention Center with the assistance of the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office.