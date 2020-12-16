Comanche County Memorial Hospital administers first doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt visited Comanche County Memorial Hospital Wednesday afternoon to see Lawton’s first allocation of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer.

The Oklahoma Health Department began administering the vaccine to front-line workers on Monday, December 14.

More than 1,000 doses arrived in Lawton Tuesday and will be distributed throughout southwest Oklahoma at hospitals in Comanche and Kiowa counties.

Gov. Stitt said after months of battling the pandemic, the vaccine offers hope that an end is in sight.

“They have been battling this for the last ten months and they are exhausted,” Gov. Stitt said. “I want them to know that hope is on the way. We can start to see a light at the end of the tunnel, so I hope Oklahomans are encouraged and optimistic about getting things back to normal.”

Though the primary phase of vaccine distribution is much needed good news, local officials are urging residents to keep up their guard against the novel coronavirus.

Lawton Mayor Stan Booker reminded residents that the fight against the virus is not over.

“We have to be careful not to allow human nature to creep in too fast,” Booker said. “The season that we are in… Christmas gatherings… New Year’s gatherings… We’ve got to be careful through this time in this initial phase of getting this vaccine out to the most vulnerable.”

The first person to receive the vaccine at Comanche County Memorial Hospital was charge nurse Laura Thomas, who works on the COVID-19 floor in the intensive care unit of the hospital.

Thomas has worked at Comanche County Memorial Hospital for 13 years and has been a nurse for the past 28 years.