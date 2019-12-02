Parents of Oklahoma girl with 17-pound tumor could face more charges

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Parents of a three-year-old girl who allegedly died from a 17-pound tumor may face additional charges in Comanche County in addition to manslaughter.

Henry Clarence Lilly III, 49, and Bonnie Mills-Lilly, 42, are charged with first-degree manslaughter for allegedly not seeking medical care for her.

A judge has found probable cause for them to be tried for that charge. An arraignment was held on Monday.

Prosecutors also announced plans to file additional counts of child abuse and child neglect.

A review is set for December 27 on the status of those charges.

Comanche County deputies say they found the little girl unconscious in an RV at Lake Lawtonka in January. Paramedics performed CPR but she later died at the hospital.

Six other children in the camper were taken into protective custody.

Sheriff Kenny Stradley said the autopsy showed she had a 17-pound cancerous tumor.